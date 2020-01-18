New Xbox Games With Gold Titles Include Free Batman and Star Wars Games

It’s the middle of the month, which means Xbox Games With Gold has two new free games for Xbox One players to download, or more specifically Xbox One gamers subscribed to Xbox Gold. For the middle of January, Microsoft is giving away both a Batman game and a Star Wars game. The former comes in the package of Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season, while the latter is LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy. Both are available on Xbox One, however, it’s worth noting the second of these two games is a Xbox 360 title, playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility.

Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season will be available for free until February 15, however, LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy will only be free for Gold members until January 31. Meanwhile, Styx: Shards of Darkness is also still free and will remain this way until January 31 as well.

Below, you can read more about each game:

Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season: “Enter the fractured psyche of Bruce Wayne and discover the powerful and far-reaching consequences of your choices as the Dark Knight. In this gritty and violent new story from the award-winning creators of The Walking Dead – A Telltale Games Series, you’ll make discoveries that will shatter Bruce Wayne’s world, and the already fragile stability of a corrupt Gotham City. Your actions and your choices will determine the fate of the Batman.”

LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy: “LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy reunites the fun and endless creativity of LEGO with the epic story, heroic characters, and exciting action of the Star Wars universe. In this highly anticipated follow-up game, follow the tongue-in-cheek, brick-based action through all three epic films of the original Star Wars Trilogy.”

For more news, media, rumors, leaks, and information on everything Xbox One, be sure to peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the console and its games by clicking smackdown on this link right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of Games With Gold’s new free games.