Xbox One Players Can Now Download These 3 Games for Free - June 2020

Xbox One players, or more specifically Xbox One players subscribed to Xbox Live Gold, can now download three games for free, courtesy of Games With Gold, a monthly offering of free games dished out to every single Xbox Live Gold subscriber, a subscription that's required to play most online games. Of these three games, two of them are Xbox One titles, while the other is an original Xbox title playable on Xbox One thanks to backward compatibility.

As always, all three games are only available for free for a limited time. That said, once you download any or all of them, they are yours to keep and play for as long as you maintain an active subscription to the service.

Below, you can read more about all three games, as well as check out trailers for each:

Shantae and the Pirate's Curse (Free Until June 30): "Embark on a brand new adventure with Shantae, the hair-whipping belly dancing genie. When she loses her magic, Shantae must team up with her nemesis, the nefarious pirate Risky Boots in order to save Sequin Land from an evil curse. As a pirate, Shantae gains new weapons to advance her quest, slay monsters, battle epic bosses…and hopefully get her magic back in the bargain! But can she really trust her deadliest enemy?"

Destroy All Humans (Free Until June 15): "This is your chance to experience the other side of an alien invasion. Take on the role of alien Cryptosporidium 137 and terrorize the people of Earth to harvest their DNA in the most brazen action-adventure you've ever played."

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr (Free Until June 15): "Play as the Inquisitor, the Imperium’s most powerful agent in Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr. Across the far-flung corners of the Warhammer universe, impose the Emperor’s will as you conduct your investigation across multiple planets. Go solo or team up with four friends in visceral combat and purge the chaos lurking behind the walls of the fortress-monastery, Martyr."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.