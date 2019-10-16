New Xbox Games With Gold Titles Now Available To Download

Today, two new Xbox Games With Gold titles were made available to download. As always, if you’re a Xbox Gold member, both games are 100 percent free to download. If you’re not a Xbox Gold member, then each game costs its normal price. As for the two games, the more notable one is Friday the 13th: The Game, 2017’s popular asymmetric horror title that was in rough shape when it first launched, but boasts a robust and passionate player base in 2019. Meanwhile, the other game is actually a Xbox 360 game — Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge — that’s playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility. The latter is available for free until the end of the month, while the former will actually be free all the way until November 15. After these periods end for each game, they will return to normal price. However, if you download the titles during their free periods, you can keep them forever, as long as you remain an Xbox Gold subscriber.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Games With Gold is a perk of being an Xbox Gold member, which costs $50 a year, and most notably allows you to play games online via Xbox Live. As for Xbox Games With Gold, it offers four free games to Xbox Gold members each month: two Xbox One titles and two Xbox 360 titles that are playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility.

Friday the 13th: The Game: “For the first time ever, you will have the opportunity to play as Jason Voorhees, the most famous killer in horror. Stalk your prey, ambush them whenever you see fit and strike fear in the hearts of so many hapless victims as you become the legend himself! Friday the 13th: The Game will include a variety of kills, new and familiar, that will help you set the tone for the Jason Voorhees that you want to be. You’ll even get to unlock various Jason incarnations from the movies!”

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge: “Razor’s Edge sharpens up the battles, difficulty levels, visuals, and much more to deliver the ultimate Ninja action game experience!”

