Popular Xbox One Exclusive Will No Longer Be Free After Today

Today is your last chance as a Games With Gold member to download two free games, including one popular Xbox One exclusive. More specifically, August’s Games with Gold titles — Gears of War 4 and Castlevania: Lords of the Shadow — will no longer be available to download for free after today. The former is available on Xbox One, while the latter is an Xbox 360 game that’s playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility.

Of course, with Gears 5 releasing next month, getting Gears of War 4 for free is a great opportunity if you haven’t played the third-person shooter yet. Gears 5 is a direct sequel to Gears of War 4, so if you haven’t played the latter, you may be a bit lost when the new one releases in September.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gears of War 4: “A new saga begins for one of the most acclaimed video game franchises in history,” reads an official product description. “After narrowly escaping an attack on their village, JD Fenix and his friends, Kait and Del, must rescue the ones they love and discover the source of a monstrous new enemy.

“Never Fight Alone: Enjoy two-player co-op campaign with friends locally via split-screen or over Xbox Live. Player 2 can select either Kait or Del. Horde 3.0: Team up with four others and battle wave after wave of increasingly difficult enemies by choosing your combat class, leveling up your skills and deploying fortifications anywhere on the map. Explosive Versus Multiplayer: Compete online in new and favorite game types, all at 60fps on dedicated servers. A new visible ranking system means fairer matchmaking for social, competitive and professional players alike.”

Castlevania: Lords of the Shadow: “Left as a foundling at the gates of the Brotherhood of Light convent they named him Gabriel and raised him as their own. Over the years he developed an unprecedented mastery of the fighting arts. Prone to dark moods he was deeply affected by the death of his one true love, Marie. He has now embarked on a quest at the request of the Elders of the Brotherhood to discover why the World is in chaos and within him lies a burning desire for revenge on those who took his beloved.”

While these two games will no longer be available to download for free, Xbox Games With Gold is currently offering Hitman: The Complete First Season, Earth Defense Force 2025, and Forza Motorsport 6 for free.