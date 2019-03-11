Xbox Remains Dedicated to Their Promise Of More Quality Games With New ‘The Initiative’ Video

Ever since Xboss Phil Spencer took over for the Microsoft gaming platform, the brand has slowly but surely journeyed back into the realm of gamers, by gamers. Part of that promise to make the Xbox platform even better is bringing back the focus to gaming with a wider variety of content — including quality and story-driven titles. That’s where one of their studios comes in with The

Ahead of the Xbox Insider mini-event happening on the 12th, Microsoft revealed a brand new ‘The Initiative’ video to help recruit to the cause of gaming. Since the team announced their renewed goal of studio acquisitions for this endeavor during E3 last year, The Initiative hopes to take that even further with new talent and fresh vision.

So what is The Initiative? Based in Santa Monica, Calif., The Initiative is a brand-new Microsoft game development studio headed by industry veteran Darrell Gallagher that is working to create groundbreaking new worlds, characters and game experiences. It’s one of the five studios Microsoft revealed under their umbrella during E3 2018 and it looks like they are gearing up for something big making the promise of E3 2019 on the horizon even more exciting.

It’s good to see that the Xbox brand is back in good hands. As much as I love my Xbox, the console name has been tarnished through the years under previous leadership. It’s shifted away from gaming and more into an entertainment console – which is not what Xbox was all about. Xbox used to have amazing exclusives (remember when Mass Effect was originally an Xbox only game?) with an exciting library for fans to enjoy. Through the years that’s tapered off a bit, but Phil Spencer has been nothing but transparent with fans since his takeover and we are finally beginning to see the fruits of his labor.

With over 600 titles added to the Xbox One backwards compatibility list, the accessible Games Pass, and more first-party games down the pipeline – it’s a good time to jump back into the world of Xbox if you haven’t already done so.

What do you think about the new direction Xbox is heading in? What do you hope to see specifically on the console? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

