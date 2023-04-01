Xbox Makes One of the Great RPGs Just $3.74

A new Xbox sale has made one of the great RPGs of all time just $3.74. The game in question is an Xbox 360 game, but it's playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Better yet, the game's sequel is also on sale for just $4.99. The pair of games usually cost $15 a piece, so this represents a savings of $21 if you purchase both via their respective limited time deals. As for the games in queston, they are Dragon Age: Origins and Dragon Age II.

Developed by BioWare and published by EA, Dragon Age: Origins is the first game in the series its success established. Released in 2009, the RPG was available via PC, PS3, and Xbox 360, and garnered a 91 on Metacritic. And these remain the only platforms the game is on. It's unclear why it's never been brought forward, but it hasn't been. Not only is it widely considered one of the best games of its year, but one of the greatest RPGs ever made.

"You are a Grey Warden, one of the last of this legendary order of guardians," reads an official story description of the game. "With the return of mankind's ancient foe and the kingdom engulfed in civil war, you have been chosen by fate to unite the shattered lands and slay the archdemon once and for all. Explore a stunning world, make complex moral choices, and engage in bone-crushing combat against massive and terrifying creatures."

Dragon Age II is not as beloved as Dragon Age: Origins or its successor, Dragon Age: Inquisition, partially because the game was clearly rushed, releasing just two years after Dragon Age: Origins in 2011. The sequel notably stripped out a lot of the RPG elements of the first game and made the combat far more action-focused. It garnered an 82 on Metacritic and is locked to the same platforms having never been brought forward.

"You're Hawke, a refugee seeking to escape the darkspawn-plagued land of Ferelden and become Champion of Kirkwall," reads an official story pitch for the sequel. "Rise to power and fight epic battles while making decisions that determine the course of civilization. Your pursuit of power begins now. How will you seal your place in history."

It's worth noting that if you're on Xbox you may already have access to these games as they are both available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, courtesy of EA Play. However, this is just for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, not the standard and basic tier of the subscription service.