Xbox Exclusive Game to Be Permanently Removed From Sale on October 30

An Xbox exclusive is being permanently removed from sale on October 30, leaving Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users with no option to purchase the game. This will, as a result, leave the game only available for purchase on Steam. After October 30, those with the game in their Xbox library will be able to access it; they just won’t be able to buy it. This follows the game’s delisting on PlayStation back in June, which left the game an unexpected exclusive. In other words, Xbox is the only place you can get the game right now, and when it’s delisted, it will be completely unavailable to everyone and lost to time.

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Using their new free gift cards, any Xbox user who has ever wanted to purchase Envasion should do so before it’s gone, because it’s about to be gone. The old-school shoot ’em up was released back in 2023 by Brutalsoft and Phoenix Reborn Games. And there is no online element or obvious licensing in the game, so it’s unclear why it’s being pulled within just three years. And it’s unclear because this duo has not provided a reason in their announcement, which was shared on the social media platform X.

“We’d like to let you know that Envasion will be delisted from the Xbox Store on October 30, 2026,” reads said announcement. “This decision was made jointly with the developer. Thank you to everyone who has supported the game over the years!”

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A Game Soon Forgotten to Time

Envasion never got a physical release, which means this is it for the game. And if no one spent the time to preserve it digitally, then it will really be lost to time. That said, most won’t even notice it’s gone because most don’t know it exists in the first place. It’s a smaller release in an industry where most games struggle to get any attention, let alone traction.

For those interested, it can still be purchased via the Xbox Store. Unfortunately, the pair have not put it on sale to send off the game. Fortunately, it only costs $5 in the first place. As for whether it’s any good, we don’t really know. There aren’t any user reviews on the Xbox Store for it, and this is the only place it is available. That said, for those who like games from yesteryear such as Space Invaders, Galaga, and Missile Command, there may be something here for you.

Not only is there no data on what those who have played it think of it, but we don’t have any data on how long the game is. That said, like the games above it, it’s more about playing over and over again in pursuit of high scores and mastery rather than playing it once, from point A to point B.