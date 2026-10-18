Xbox Series X Sale Makes 3 First-Person Shooter AAA Games Available for $1

A new Xbox Series X sale has made a bundle of 3 first-person shooter AAA games available for $3, making each game effectively $1 each. Combined, the three games offer over 90 hours of content. At $3, this is over 30 hours of content for every dollar spent. This is the lowest price these games have ever been, and the best value on the Microsoft Store right now. Not only is it over 30 hours of content for every dollar, but it’s AAA content. That said, this price, the result of a monster 95% discount, is only live until October 23.

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For the next handful of days, all Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One users can — in addition to free gift cards — grab the Metro Saga Bundle for $3. This bundle includes three games: Metro 2033 Redux, Metro Last Light Redux, and Metro Exodus Gold Edition. The highlight of this bundle is no doubt the newest game, Metro Exodus. And it comes at a great time because Metro 2039, the next installment in the series, is on the horizon, set to release on February 4, 2027.

Metro Exodus

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Like the other games in the series, Metro Exodus is a post-apocalyptic first-person shooter. Unlike the other games in the series, it is open-world, at least a partial open-world.

It is the third and newest game in the series, having been released by developer 4A Games and publisher Deep Silver in 2019. Upon release, it earned an 82 on Metacritic and a 4/5 stars on the Microsoft Store.

Metro Last Light Redux

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Metro Exodus is a sequel to the middle game in the series, Metro Last Light, which was released by the same pair in 2013. It has the same 82 on Metacritic and the same 4/5 stars on the Microsoft Store.

This is specifically the “Redux” version of the game, which is the remastered version that was released in 2014. It brought the game to PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Metro 2033

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Lastly, the first game in the series, which has the strongest survival-horror elements and could perhaps be classified as a mix between a survival-horror and first-person shooter. It was released by 4A Games in 2010, but again, this is the Redux version, which was released in 2014 alongside the Redux version of Last Light.

Upon release, the game earned an 81 on Metacritic, very similar to its two successors. It actually has the highest ratings on the Microsoft Store, though, with a 4.5 out of 5 stars.

If this trilogy of games doesn’t tickle your fancy, or if $3 is currently too expensive for your wallet, there is a new release that normally costs $40 on the Microsoft Store that is free for some Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users.