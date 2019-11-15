Xbox One Store Launches First Ever Flash Sale

Today, during X019 in London, Microsoft announced and went live with its first ever Flash Sale, which includes 25 different discounts, mostly on 2019 games. That said, it’s not the best Flash Sale, or at least not on the level of the PlayStation Store. Not only is the pool of games light, but many of them are premium editions of the games, so they remain pretty expensive.

Anyway, as always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right here. Meanwhile, if you don’t believe on clicking on links, below you can find the entire list of games on sale, which includes the name of each game, the sale price, how much you save, and whether or not said game is a 2019 release.

Gears 5 Ultimate Edition — $56 — Save 33 percent (2019 game)

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition — $80 — Save 33 percent (2019 game)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition — $65 — Save 33 percent (2019 game)

FIFA 20 Champions Edition — $64 — Save 20 percent (2019 game)

NBA 2K Legend Edition — $50 — Save 50 percent (2019 game)

Madden NFL 20 Superstar Edition — $64 — Save 20 percent (2019 game)

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Digital Deluxe Edition — $45 — Save 25 percent (2019 expansion)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition — $45 — Save 25 percent

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition — $30 — Save 30 percent

Code Vein Deluxe Edition — $56 — Save 30 percent (2019 game)

Control — $45 — Save 25 percent (2019 game)

Far Cry 5 — $15 — Save 75 percent

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition — $25 — Save 50 percent (2019 game)

Destiny 2: Forsaken — $15 — Save 40 percent

Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition — $50 — Save 50 percent

Kingdom Hearts III — $20 — Save 67 percent (2019 game)

Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition — $45 — Save 50 percent (2019 game)

NHL 20 Deluxe Edition — $56 — Save 20 percent

PUBG — $13 — Save 33 percent

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition — $28 — Save 60 percent

Red Dead Redemption 2 — $40 — Save 60 percent

Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition — $25 — Save 50 percent

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan — $20 — Save 33 percent (2019 game)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Gold Edition — $30 — Save 70 percent (2019 game)

Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition — $27 — Save 70 percent

