Next-Gen Xbox Reportedly More Powerful Than The PS5

This week, Sony Interactive Entertainment officially announced the PS5, and even revealed some details and specs of the next-gen PlayStation system. Included in these details was word that the console will be backwards compatible with the PS4 and can boast load times over 19x faster than the PS4. That said, while Sony’s PlayStation 5 sounds exiting and promising, it apparently isn’t as advanced as the next-gen Xbox, or at least this is what a new report alleges.

Taking to Twitter, journalist Ainsley Bowden — citing “multiple insiders” — has said that the next-gen Xbox, codenamed Xbox Scarlett, will be “more advanced” than the PS5. What this exactly means, isn’t clear, but it suggests it will be more powerful and perhaps be more feature loaded than what Sony has cooking up.

Bowden notes that his sources are “known sources” and have provided accurate leaks for years. In other words, he isn’t hearing this from some random 4chan poster. That said, as Bowden points out, it’s not that surprising the next Xbox will be more powerful than the next PlayStation, as Microsoft has recently been chasing the all-mighty title of the world’s most powerful console. This began with the Xbox One X, and Microsoft has said it plans to continue this pursuit into next-gen.

That said, it’s unclear how the next Xbox could be more advanced than the PS5, which boats 8k graphics, insanely fast load times, ray-tracing, 3D audio, and basically everything you’d find in a high-end PC at the moment. In other words, if the next Xbox is indeed more advanced technically, then it will have to be quite the piece of hardware, which suggests a hefty price-point, unless Microsoft is willing to eat some big losses up front.

At the moment, this is nothing more than an unofficial report, and thus should be treated as such. This means, don’t head to the bookies on any of this. In fact, you should probably reserve a couple of grains of salt.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there. What system do you plan on picking up, and what are the biggest selling points you want to see from each?

