Xbox Scarlett Will Focus on Backward Compatibility and Cross-Play

Between Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud, it looks like Xbox is preparing for the transition from traditional gaming consoles to subscription services and streaming. However, this isn’t what Microsoft is doing at all. While, Xbox is making big moves in the subscription service and streaming space, it’s also about to release another home console. And not only that, but it will probably release even more beyond Xbox Scarlett. Speaking to The Verge, Xbox boss Phil Spencer says he and his team think there’s going to be more console generations beyond Scarlett. And that’s why Xbox is going all-in on Project Scarlett.

“We had the discussion years ago ‘do we want to go do another generation?’ Yes, and do we think there will be multiple generations ahead of us? I actually think there probably is,” said Spencer. “So we’re going all in. We’re all-in on Project Scarlett and I want to compete, and I want to compete in the right ways which is why we’re focused on cross-play and backward compatibility.”

As you can see, it sounds like Xbox Scarlett will put a big emphasis on cross-play and backward compatibility, which isn’t very surprising considering how much Spencer has been banging these two drums the past few years.

That said, in order to ensure everything it’s doing with Scarlett pays off, Spencer says Xbox is getting burnt on price and power like it did with the Xbox One at launch, which was more expensive than PS4, yet less powerful.

“I would say a learning from the Xbox One generation is we will not be out of position on power or price,” said Spencer. “If you remember the beginning of this generation we were a hundred dollars more expensive and yes, we were less powerful. And we started Project Scarlett with this leadership team in place with a goal of having market success.”

Xbox Scarlett is poised to release sometime holiday 2020. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the next-gen console, be sure to check out all of our past and recent coverage of the system by clicking right here.