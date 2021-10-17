Xbox Insider Leaks Unannounced and “Dark” Xbox Series X Exclusive

A prominent Xbox insider has leaked an unannounced Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S exclusive. Unfortunately, details on the game are scarce, but what we do know is that it’s in development at Compulsion Games, the studio best known for We Happy Few. Adding to this, the report claims the game is a “dark fantasy third-person action-adventure game.” If this sounds familiar, it’s because it sounds quite a bit like We Happy Few. That said, and from what we understand, the Canada-based team is not working on a sequel to the 2018 game.

Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up. There’s no word of a release date, a release window, or if it will be a cross-gen release. Nor is there any word on when we will hear more about this mystery title. That said, what is here should be taken with a grain of salt. The source in question — Klobrille — has proven reliable in the past, but that doesn’t change the fact that everything here is unofficial and more importantly, subject to change. In other words, even if this is all accurate, it doesn’t mean it will remain accurate. For what it’s worth though, this report has been collaborated by others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Should Xbox fans be excited about a new game from Compulsion Games? Hard to say. The team has never released a great game. Its most recent and most marque release was We Happy Few, which had potential, but fell very short of this potential, earning a Metacritic score of 62 to 67 depending on the platform.

This was before the studio was acquired by Xbox in 2018 though. Since then, it’s bulked up, and it’s safe to assume this project will have access to far more resources than its previous projects, though, for now, this is just speculation.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have addressed any of this with any type of comment or statement. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Xbox, click here.