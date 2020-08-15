Xbox Series X Won't Be Noisier Than Xbox One X

The Xbox Series X won’t be noisier than the Xbox One X many people have become accustomed to by now, according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer. Gary Whitta had Spencer on for one of his most recent “Animal Talking” episodes held inside Animal Crossing: New Horizons where the Xbox lead addressed numerous topics including Halo Infinite and the company’s next-gen console. Spencer said that after having an Xbox Series X brought home to take the place of his Xbox One X, he noticed only a difference in power and not in sound. Whitta and Spencer talked about the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 in greater detail around 43 minutes into the “Animal Talking” episode heard below. The designs of the two next-gen consoles came into question which led Spencer to talk about some of the design decisions made to make sure the console stayed powerful while not being too noisy. He said one goal of the console’s larger design was to “have a very quiet console” made possible in part by a bigger, slower fan that can pull in a lot of air without creating high-pitched whines we’d hear from other consoles. Spencer continued to say those goals and other focuses led the Xbox team to the design we’ve seen for the Xbox Series X. When he started using his Xbox Series X, he said there was “no more noise than the Xbox One X.” “I just love that, that you can just plug it in literally right in place and get such a huge upgrade,” Spencer said. “All my games are working and it sounds just like my Xbox One X did but just with a lot more power behind it.” As Whitta pointed out afterwards, the increased attention towards managing the sound of the console through things like keeping it cool while playing more intensive games is something to be appreciated from the next-gen designs. The show’s host commented after Spencer’s statements about how his PlayStation 4 Pro sounded like a leaf blower when it was playing The Last of Us Part II. That’s a sentiment many people who played Naughty Dog’s latest game and others on the PlayStation 4 consoles can likely attest to even if they’d been keeping their consoles properly cleaned and maintained. The Xbox Series X is scheduled to launch some time during Holiday 2020, so we’ll see then whether it’s indeed as quiet as they say or not.

The Xbox Series X won’t be noisier than the Xbox One X many people have become accustomed to by now, according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer. Gary Whitta had Spencer on for one of his most recent “Animal Talking” episodes held inside Animal Crossing: New Horizons where the Xbox lead addressed numerous topics including Halo Infinite and the company’s next-gen console. Spencer said that after having an Xbox Series X brought home to take the place of his Xbox One X, he noticed only a difference in power and not in sound.

Whitta and Spencer talked about the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 in greater detail around 43 minutes into the “Animal Talking” episode heard below. The designs of the two next-gen consoles came into question which led Spencer to talk about some of the design decisions made to make sure the console stayed powerful while not being too noisy. He said one goal of the console’s larger design was to “have a very quiet console” made possible in part by a bigger, slower fan that can pull in a lot of air without creating high-pitched whines we’d hear from other consoles.

Spencer continued to say those goals and other focuses led the Xbox team to the design we’ve seen for the Xbox Series X. When he started using his Xbox Series X, he said there was “no more noise than the Xbox One X.”

“I just love that, that you can just plug it in literally right in place and get such a huge upgrade,” Spencer said. “All my games are working and it sounds just like my Xbox One X did but just with a lot more power behind it.”

As Whitta pointed out afterwards, the increased attention towards managing the sound of the console through things like keeping it cool while playing more intensive games is something to be appreciated from the next-gen designs. The show’s host commented after Spencer’s statements about how his PlayStation 4 Pro sounded like a leaf blower when it was playing The Last of Us Part II. That’s a sentiment many people who played Naughty Dog’s latest game and others on the PlayStation 4 consoles can likely attest to even if they’d been keeping their consoles properly cleaned and maintained.

The Xbox Series X is scheduled to launch some time during Holiday 2020, so we’ll see then whether it’s indeed as quiet as they say or not.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.