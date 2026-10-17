2026 Xbox Series X Exclusive Makes Statement by Crushing PS5’s Marvel’s Wolverine in Sales

A 2026 Xbox Series X exclusive makes a statement by crushing PlayStation’s marquee 2026 exclusive, Marvel’s Wolverine, in sales, or at least this is what a new report indicates. While Gears of War: E-Day appears to have an underwhelming launch, Xbox’s other major exclusive game this year had one of the biggest launches of the year and is also one of the best games of this year. By both key metrics by which video games are measured, it has crushed PlayStation and Marvel’s Wolverine, which itself was one of the biggest disappointments of the year when comparing its anticipation to its reception.

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The new report comes from Alinea Analytics, a company based in Norway that specializes in video game market research and data analytics. And its insights are generally pretty reliable, though not a replacement for official data. According to it, Marvel’s Wolverine generated 192.9 million dollars in revenue across 2.5 million copies sold on PS5. In comparison, Forza Horizon 6 has $579.2 million in revenue. The popular racing game is on one more platform, with this platform being PC, but its revenue on Xbox alone is more than double the revenue of Marvel’s Wolverine on PS5. What can’t be waived away is the fact that it’s been on the market for months longer, but most games in their launch year do their sales before and at launch. They don’t sell much after this until they hit the discount cycles. Meanwhile, working against the revenue of the open-world racing game is the fact it loses out on lots of direct revenue given its inclusion in Xbox Game Pass.

It’s not all great for Xbox. While Marvel’s Wolverine was crushed by Forza Horizon 6, it beat the aforementioned Gears of War: E-Day. Per the new report, the new Gears of War prequel has done $42.1 million in revenue. You have to factor in the Xbox Game Pass users into this, but it’s not a great return even with this considered in the equation, especially once you factor in that Xbox also gave out free gift cards to purchasers of it. It’s half of this year’s remake of Halo, which was not received that well, nor did it sell that well. That said, even with the Xbox Game Pass tax, the report has it above Saros, which looks to have been a true commercial flop for Sony.

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The report above is more of an endorsement of Forza Horizon 6 than a poor reflection on Marvel’s Wolverine. The latter certainly didn’t garner the critical reception Insomniac Games and PlayStation would have hoped for, and it does look poised to sell worse than internal expectations, but it’s doing alright. Forza Horizon 6, though, is not only going to be one of the most-played games of 2026, but it is a legitimate Game of the Year contender.

As for Marvel’s Wolverine, what is perhaps most telling is the fact that PlayStation hasn’t said a word about well it’s sold, indicating it’s not sold that well because if it had sold well, we would have heard about it by now. When one of PlayStation’s games does exceptionally well, we always hear about it. The silence here is certainly telling.