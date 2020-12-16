Xbox Series X Compared to COVID-19 Vaccine by US Surgeon General

✖

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is starting to roll-out across the country, and there are some that are still skeptical about its efficacy. In order to alleviate those fears, US Surgeon General Jerome Adams has been making the rounds on news outlets to discuss the vaccine, and made a very interesting comparison, choosing Microsoft's Xbox Series X! In an interview on Fox and Friends, Adams talked about the speed of the vaccine's production, and how Pfizer was able to use research from previous strains, and apply that knowledge in the creation of a new vaccine; as such, it wasn't built completely from the ground-up.

“I want to put it in Christmas-think for people out there. The Xbox is the new big gift for Christmas and what we did was really use what’s called platform technology. If you get a new Xbox and you want to change your game out you don’t throw the whole Xbox out and buy a new Xbox, you just get a new game," said Adams. "We changed out the cartridge to adapt it to COVID-19 and that is really scientifically what allowed us to get here in record time. These vaccines are safe and I will get one as soon as they tell me I can."

While the comparison might seem a bit strange, it does make a bit of sense! Vaccines, like video games, are not developed in a vacuum. The people that work on both are working off of many years of research and development from various teams. While some might be worried that the vaccine was developed too quickly, Pfizer's vaccine had to pass through many different trials before reaching this point, and none of those tests occurred in a bubble. While it took several months to "switch out the cartridge," so to speak, it's not all that surprising that Pfizer found success.

Of course, those looking to get either an Xbox Series X or a COVID-19 vaccine will likely have a bit of a wait. It will still be some months before a significant segment of the population has been vaccinated, probably at least a few months into 2021. Similarly, most of those looking for an Xbox Series X will also be waiting a bit longer.

Have you managed to secure an Xbox Series X yet? What do you think of the system thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!