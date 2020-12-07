Xbox Releases Short Film by Taika Waititi That Brings a Gamer's Dreams to Life

Xbox has released a short film by Taika Waititi called "Lucid Odyssey" that brings a gamer's dreams to life after they played the Xbox Series X. The brief film is part of a larger "Made from Dreams" content series from Xbox all about taking dreams from folks that played the Xbox Series X and turning them into art of some kind. That includes AR filters, a special audio adventure story, digital art, and even custom controllers and shoes.

"In this short film created by Academy Award-winning director, Taika Waititi, ('Jojo Rabbit,' 'Thor Ragnarok,' 'Thor: Love and Thunder'), the worlds of art, science, and gaming are merged —bringing the dreams of gamer Krystal Holmes (aka MoonLiteWolf) to life, after she played the Xbox Series X," Xbox says of the new promo video. "This epic adventure captures the spirit of the actual research process, the boundless depths of MoonLiteWolf’s detailed and vibrant dreams and then actively challenges our perceptions of one particular Xbox character, as we have known them."

When we say Power Your Dreams, we mean it. This film by @TaikaWaititi was inspired by real dreams @MoonLiteWolfPro had after playing the Xbox Series X. #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/2xiz0stXRX — Xbox (@Xbox) December 7, 2020

The full "Made from Dreams" lineup is really worth a look, but Waititi's short film is absolutely the pinnacle here. As far as promotional content goes, it doesn't get much better than "Master Chief is a DJ and also a cat." And, to top it off, the narration from Holmes in "Lucid Odyssey" is the actual audio from her dream study repurposed for the short film.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are both now available for $499 and $299, respectively. You can also check out our official review of the Xbox Series X right here. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

Have you had a chance to play the Xbox Series X as of yet? Does the short film from Waititi make you want to? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!