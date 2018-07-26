Xbox Startup Screens Chronicled In New Video

Microsoft has really come a long way over the past few years with its consoles, getting its start in the market with the original Xbox in 2000 before moving on to the more successful Xbox 360 in 2006 and, eventually, the Xbox One and the Xbox One X. But it’s interesting to see just how much the consoles have evolved with something so small.

No one has a better demonstration piece for that than Native Gamer over on YouTube, who has compiled a video featuring nothing but the start-up screens from each of these systems, starting with the original Xbox and running through the very savvy Xbox One X. You can see the video above but here’s a quick breakdown of what you can see in the nearly two-minute long video:

First we have the original Xbox startup, in which you’ve got a glowing green orb that changes shape inside some sort of chamber. Then it basically explodes and zooms out to the show the green “X” symbol, right before the word “Xbox.” Note: if you have any of the backward compatible Xbox games for Xbox One, you can actually see this before they begin. Ah, the good ol’ days.

Next up, we’ve got a look at the original Xbox 360 startup screen. This features a sphere with a green glowing “X” embedded into it, which then zooms out right over the words “Xbox 360” with a glowing ring that goes across the edges of the screen.

The next start-up screen is very similar, with a slightly closer look at the “X”. But for the most part, it does the same thing. But that’s because it’s the start-up screen for the Xbox 360 Elite, which is about on par with the Xbox 360.

The next evolution of the Xbox 360 logo follows next, with some lines forming together in the center of the screen to swirl around a sphere, before eventually landing into it with the “X” symbol and “Xbox 360” logo. There’s also a blue version that follows that, followed by yet another green one. These appear to be from the Xbox 360 S and E models, though a particular order isn’t given outside of the video description.

But then we finally get to Xbox One. This is simply the glowing orb with the green “X” zooming above the words “Xbox One” and sitting there. The next one that follows is exactly the same, since it’s a same model of the Xbox One console.

The best is saved for last with the Xbox One X, with a microchip glowing on the screen, exploding and then zooming out to show the Xbox One logo at the end, with a little lighting flair to go along with it.

Though we see some repeat logos here and there, overall it’s pretty sweet to see all of these put together. Enjoy the show!

The Xbox One and Xbox One X are available now.