Xbox Reveals Wonder Woman 1984-Inspired Consoles

Xbox today revealed three custom Xbox One X consoles to celebrate the upcoming release of Wonder Woman 1984. More specifically, the custom consoles are referred to as "Golden Armor," "Lass of Truth," and "Barbara Minerva" for reasons that should be readily apparent to anyone even remotely familiar with the franchise. They are... well, truly a sight to behold.

First off, here's how Xbox describes the three different consoles:

Wonder Woman Golden Armor Xbox One X Console: "Matching the stunning suit of armor worn by Wonder Woman in the film, this custom console was made entirely by hand and with 24-carat gold leaves."

Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth Xbox One X Console: "Fans will also have the chance to win their very own Lasso of Truth with this custom Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth Xbox One X Console, inspired by the one wielded by Wonder Woman herself in the movie."

Barbara Minerva Xbox One X Console: "Inspired by the punk rock look of Wonder Woman’s archenemy, this custom console boasts an intricate snakeskin pattern and faux leopard fur for a truly wild appearance."

You can check out all three of them together in the official image below:

Notably, Xbox also announced that the Lasso of Truth one will be given to one lucky winner that likes or retweets a special sweepstakes tweet between today, August 25th, and September 17th. The Gold Armor console will be auctioned off with proceeds going to Together for Her, which Xbox describes as "an initiative launched by the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, leading humanitarian organization CARE, and the Entertainment Industry Foundation to stand in solidarity with women and girls around the world deploying funds and supporting the global response against domestic violence during the time of COVID-19." More details are set to be announced soon.

What do you think of the new custom Xbox One X consoles? Are you excited for the release of Wonder Woman 1984?