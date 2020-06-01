Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Giving Away Free Gift to Some Nintendo Switch Players

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition has a small perk for Nintendo Switch owners with saved data from Xenoblade Chronices 2. Upon booting up the game for the very first time, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition will notify players that they are being given 100,000 gold, as a one-time gift. However, there is one slight catch that players should be aware of: they must "collect" the gift before they start the game. Players that have ignored the prompt have discovered that the option will not appear again. It's not a huge gift, but for longtime fans of Nintendo's RPG franchise, it's certainly a nice surprise!

For the uninitiated, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is actually the third version of the game. The title originally released on Nintendo Wii in 2010, was ported to 3DS in 2015, and is now available on Nintendo Switch. In addition to improved visuals, the game offers players a never-before-seen epilogue. In 2017, a sequel to the game was released on Switch, Xenoblade Chronicles 2. While the two titles share some gameplay mechanics, the sequel takes place in a different setting, with a new set of characters.

Xenoblade Chronicles is an open-world action-RPG featuring massive environments. Developed by Monolith Soft, the title casts players in the role of Shulk, a character that should be familiar to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players. In the game, Shulk wields a sword known as the Monado as he explores a world composed of two giant gods, Bionis and Mechonis. The two gods froze while warring with one another, and as they slept, new life began to spread across their sleeping bodies. Bionis is covered in organic lifeforms, while Mechonis has spawned mechanical beings. It's certainly a unique setting, but it's also one that has connected with a lot of gamers since its initial release!

It's always nice to see publishers giving these small, in-game rewards to players. At the end of the day, it's not the kind of thing that newcomers will feel like they missed out on, but for longtime fans, it should be seen as a bit of a reward for their loyalty to the franchise.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is now available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game, including our review, right here.

