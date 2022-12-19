xQc Loses More Than Half a Million Dollars Betting on World Cup Winner

As Krusty the Clown's financial advisor once said "gambling is the finest thing a person can do, if he's good at it." While Felix "xQc" Lengyel did not bet that the Washington Generals would defeat the Harlem Globetrotters as Krusty once did, the Twitch streamer did place a half a million dollar bet that France would emerge victorious in the World Cup. The team lost to Argentina earlier today, giving the country its first win since 1986, and making xQc's wallet a whole lot lighter than it used to be!

xQc revealed the bet on Twitter, and a screen capture as proof can be found embedded below.

I'VE BEEN SAYING FRANCE IS GONNA WIN IT ALL SINCE THE FIRST GAME. PUTTING MONEY WHERE MY MOUTH IS. EASIEST WIN OF MY LIFE. MY MANS MPAYPAL IS ABOUT TO SNAP ON THESE NOOBS. EZ. EZ. EZ. EZ. EZ. pic.twitter.com/Q021qEBThZ — xQc (@xQc) December 18, 2022

While the streamer's initial bet was for $500,000, xQc revealed a short while later that he actually lost closer to $650,000 in total. The streamer made the mistake of trying to cut down on his losses with $5,000 left, then made multiple additional bets after France tied the game. These subsequent bets merely ended up compounding his losses, rather than helping to minimize them. As Kotaku points out, the bet was made through Stake, and xQc currently has a partnership deal with the gambling site. It's unclear just how much the streamer's partnership deal is with the company, but today's loss likely cut into those profits in a big way!

While xQc failed to predict today's winner, FIFA 23 was able to do just that. The final FIFA game from Electronic Arts accurately predicted the winner of the World Cup today, though not all elements of the simulation were correct. Still, this marks multiple times now that FIFA games have been able to accurately determine the overall winner. Had xQc gone by EA's prediction (which was shared by the publisher last month), he might have had a bit more money to his name at the end of the day! Readers can find out more about the simulation right here.

Are you surprised xQc put so much money on the World Cup? Who were you rooting for today? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Dexerto, Kotaku]