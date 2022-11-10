FIFA 23 Predicts World Cup 2022 Winner

As it does with most major sporting events, Electronic Arts has used the latest installment in its annualized soccer sim series, FIFA 23, to predict the winner of the 2022 World Cup. For those that might not be aware, the 2022 World Cup is set to kick off ten days from now on November 20th and will transpire for about a month. And while many soccer fans are eager to see which team ends up becoming the champion, EA believes it could already have the answer.

Based on a new simulation that involved FIFA 23's tournament mode, EA has found that Argentina will be the winner of the 2022 World Cup. The FIFA 23 sim estimated that Argentina will take on Brazil in the World Cup Final, with Argentina coming out on top by a score of 1-0. The final game was determined by a goal from Lionel Messi, who delivered Argentina the country's first World Cup since 1986. Messi also earned both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards, which isn't much of a shock given that he's one of the best players on the planet.

In case you don't think there's any validity to this prediction from FIFA 23, well, history would tell us to think otherwise. Believe it or not, EA has actually used its various FIFA games to accurately predict the World Cup winner in 2010, 2014, and 2018. As such, it seems quite feasible that Argentina could end up hoisting the World Cup trophy once the tournament plays out in real life.

As for FIFA 23 itself, the game's massive World Cup update rolled out this week and added a number of new features. Players across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms can look to download the update right now and give it a spin before the World Cup kicks off next weekend.

Do you think that FIFA 23 could have accurately predicted this year's World Cup winner? And who do you expect to win the world's biggest soccer tournament in 2022? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.