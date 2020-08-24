Yakuza: Like a Dragon Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

Sega today announced that the upcoming video game Yakuza: Like a Dragon will officially release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 13th. It will also be available for the Xbox Series X the day that the console releases in addition to PlayStation 5 at a later date. In addition to the release date for the title, Sega also shared a new trailer showcasing several of the video game's various Jobs.

If you're not familiar, Yakuza: Like a Dragon features new protagonist Ichiban Kasuga as well as a bunch of RPG elements which Sega describes as Kasuga's "meta worldview" thanks to him imagining himself as a protagonist in a role-playing video game. That includes, but is not limited to, turn-based battles. The new trailer shows all of this off, of course.

"Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking grunt of a low-ranking yakuza family in Tokyo, faces an eighteen-year prison sentence after taking the fall for a crime he didn't commit," the game's description reads in part. "Never losing faith, he loyally serves his time and returns to society to discover that no one was waiting for him on the outside, and his clan has been destroyed by the man he respected most."

As noted above, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 13th. It will be available as soon as the Xbox Series X launches as well with a PlayStation 5 release set for a later date. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Yakuza video game right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of Yakuza: Like a Dragon so far? Are you excited to pick it up when it releases in November? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.