New ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Game Releasing Exclusively for Nintendo Switch This Summer

Konami announced on Thursday a new Yu-Gi-Oh! game called Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution will be releasing exclusively for the Nintendo Switch in Summer 2019. Information about the game was revealed previously in February when details on the title surfaced, though it was at the time only confirmed for a release in Japan. This new information confirms the release timing and its Nintendo Switch exclusivity and also provides more details explaining how it’s different from the 2016 game Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist.

Link Evolution, like other Yu-Gio-Oh! games based on the trading card game and anime, will still let players construct a deck to duel with while facing the most memorable of characters from the series’ arcs. One of the most noticeable changes is the sheer volume of cards players will have at their disposal in Link Evolution. More than 9,000 cards will be usable in either AI duels or battles against real opponents that are made possible through either local matches or Nintendo Switch Online.

“Based on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution brings more than 20 years of Yu-Gi-Oh! history to the Nintendo Switch,” Konami’s announcement said. “Players will take on iconic Duelists from the Yu-Gi-Oh! universe, reliving the stories from the original animated series through Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V and challenge the newest generation of Duelists from the virtual world of Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS.“

Some of those new cards that expand players’ options will be the Link Monsters, a relatively new type of card which was made available after Legacy of the Duelist first released. These cards exist in players’ Extra Decks and work differently than normal Monster cards, so if you’ve taken a break from Yu-Gi-Oh! since the cards released, you’ll have some learning to do. Of course, you could always ignore these cards and stick to the other thousands of options that are available since Link Evolution includes everything that was found in Legacy of the Duelist, but your opponents will no doubt be using them against you.

Konami hasn’t yet released a trailer for Link Evolution, but the trailer above for Legacy of the Duelist gives a general idea of what to expect.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution releases exclusively for the Nintendo Switch in Summer 2019.

