Yu-Gi-Oh Announces Tournament Changes Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Yu-Gi-Oh! is an anime series that has managed to transcend the boundaries of its celluloid and manga chapters, making a jump into the real world with a card game that is still insanely popular to this day. Like Pokemon with its card game, numerous tournaments have been created to test the mettle of fans who have learned the ins and outs of the franchise that Yugi Moto and his dueling friends have made so popular! Now however, the recent Corona Virus has unfortunately put a wrench into players of the card game in Japan as future events and gatherings have been delayed indefinitely.

The Corona Virus has been on a rampage, delaying a number of different anime series as well as other events that are taking place all around the world. With the outbreak being mostly confined to China at present, its affect on the world is clearly causing a number of changes. The events that have been postponed include gaming shop events in Japan, Official Qualifiers for Tournaments, Related Events, and Festivals that feature all of the Duel Monsters! No rules have been changed with regard to the tournament play and we’re continuing to cross our fingers that the virus will continue to be treated.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Organization shared the news that came directly from Konami, with the organization being sure to let players know that nearly all dueling events taking place in Japan will be postponed in order to stop any spreading of the Corona Virus in the future!

Yu-Gi-Oh! will have an upcoming anime series in the form of Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, introducing us to a world of brand new characters and new duel monsters. The franchise continues to be a popular anime across a number of different mediums and despite this hiccup, will continue to gain new players as the years pass! Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted on any new developments when it comes to the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! and the card game associated with it!

