Zelda: Breath Of The Wild’s New Tingle Outfit Freaks The Game’s NPCs The Heck Out

Poor Tingle. Opinion on The Legend of Zelda's spandex-sporting eccentric is, uh, mixed (to say the least), but I've always had a soft spot for ol' Tingle. He's a free spirit, man! For some folks "fantasy" means going on an epic quest to save a princess, for others it means playing around with balloons in a bright red banana hammock. Different strokes and all that.

That said, if somebody who looked like Tingle suddenly approached me on the street, I'd probably politely excuse myself, then get the eff out of there.

The new The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – The Master Trials DLC includes a sporty new Tingle outfit to parade around in. The Tingle duds grant you increased speed at night, but they also have a sillier power – they freak out all the NPCs in the game. You can check out Kotaku terrifying the gentle folk of Kakariko Village in the video at the top of this post.

Nintendo knows full well Tingle is a divisive creation with Nintendo designer Mari Shirakawa recently weighing in on the character's oddness, and appeal…

"I remember how shocked I was - right down to my bones - when I first saw Tingle. I thought 'He's such an unsettling character…but...he's also so adorable.' When I started thinking about it, I realized that sometimes hate can slowly turn into love. If you didn't care about someone at all, you wouldn't feel love or hate for him."

Carrying on from Ms. Shirakawa's thoughts, it would be great if Breath of the Wild's villagers eventually stopped being startled if you wore the Tingle outfit long enough. Eventually some of them could start dressing like Tingle themselves. From hate to love! Kooloo-limpah!

Want to know how to find the Tingle outfit? You can check out our The Master Trials guide, right here.

[via Kotaku]