New Zelda: Majora’s Mask Remake Rumor Isn’t What Fans Want to Hear

A new rumor tied to a potential remake of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask surely isn’t what Nintendo fans want to hear. In the wake of Ocarina of Time getting a remake of its own this month on Switch 2, fans have quickly started to make it known that they’d like to see Majora’s Mask get this same treatment next. Such a move would make a lot of sense on Nintendo’s part, as Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask have a lot of similarities with their mechanics and character models. Unfortunately, based on new info that has now emerged, it sounds like Nintendo doesn’t currently have plans to recreate Majora’s Mask just yet.

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Coming by way of video game leaker Nick Baker, who previously outed the existence of the Ocarina of Time remake before its announcement, Nintendo doesn’t have a Majora’s Mask remake in production right now. Baker said that this info comes directly from the same source that previously leaked the Ocarina of Time remake to him, which means this source’s word carries quite a bit of weight. Although Baker didn’t rule out the potential for Majora’s Mask to get remade down the road, it doesn’t sound like something Nintendo is considering at the moment.

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On one hand, this is pretty disappointing to hear, as remaking Majora’s Mask for Switch 2 sounds like a surefire way for Nintendo to have another hit on its hands. In fact, Nintendo did something similar during the 3DS era when it released 3D versions of both Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask on the handheld.

On the other hand, Nintendo might be more preoccupied with the future of The Legend of Zelda series and its next mainline entry. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming up on the fourth anniversary of its release, which means that we could be getting closer to the next wholly new installment in the franchise. Nintendo has yet to confirm that this is the case, but it has also recently teased that it’s already thinking about the future of Zelda and where it will go.

If a brand-new Zelda game does become Nintendo’s focus, it could always come back to remaking Majora’s Mask afterward. As a result, fans should never say never to such a remake being a possibility, even if it doesn’t sound like it’s anywhere close to happening just yet.

What do you think about this new rumor tied to the Zelda franchise? Would you prefer to see Nintendo remake Majora’s Mask next, or instead focus on a brand-new entry? Be sure to share your thoughts with me in the comments section.