Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Brings Back Breath of the Wild DLC Item

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo has brought back a very helpful item that made its debut in the DLC for Breath of the Wild: the Travel Medallion. During ComicBook.com's preview event for the game, the Travel Medallion's use was frequently encouraged by Nintendo, as it allowed players to put it in a place that they could quickly jump back to if they plunged from an area in the skies, or simply needed to get back. The Medallion can only be assigned to a single location at a time, and must be removed from the map before adding it to a new location. Still, it's a tool that can be a huge help if players use it strategically!

Breath of the Wild's Expansion Pass added a lot of additional content, including the Travel Medallion, which appeared in DLC Pack 1. Players had to go through a bit of work to obtain the item, but it was an incredibly helpful addition once discovered. Since the preview event took place midway through the game, it's unclear exactly when Link will get the Travel Medallion in Tears of the Kingdom. Regardless, we can say that it will be in the base game, which is a big improvement.

In addition to returning items, Tears of the Kingdom will feature a number of new ones that did not appear in Breath of the Wild. These include new Zonai devices, which are single-use technological items. Many of these will help Link navigate Hyrule, such as the Zonai Rocket, and Zonai Fan. However, the new Zonai Portable Pot is another quality-of-life addition, just like the Travel Medallion. The Portable Pot allows players to cook dishes anytime, anywhere, without having to find a station. Clearly Nintendo has looked at some of the more difficult aspects of Breath of the Wild, and thought hard about how they can improve on the game's systems! Zelda fans will be able to see for themselves when the game launches on May 12th.



