CMON's Zombicide Comics Preview Takes Us Back to Day One (Exclusive)

Thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign fans will get three new comic stories set within three of CMON's most popular franchises, and we've got an exclusive preview of one of the most anticipated series, Zombicide. CMON's first series of comics includes Zombicide, Zombicde: Invader, and Cthulhu: Death May Die, and while you'll have to wait a bit to read each one, you can get a taste of what's to come with our special preview of Zombicide starting on the next slide. Zombicide Day One is written by Stefano Vietti and drawn by Alessio Moroni and Marco Itri, with colors by Paolo Francescutto and letters by Marina Sanfelice. The book will sport a cover by Filipe Pagliuso, and you can find the official description of the series below.

"Yesterday, the world moved apace, with its usual flow of ups and downs. Life was normal, predictable, and completely unprepared for the madness that would strike today. Everyone was caught flatfooted, for the dead coming back to life. Everyone except Ned, that is. Ned saw the chaos coming and now finds a grim vindication for the years spent preparing a safe shelter to accommodate him and his friends..., at least those friends who survive long enough to reach it. There's an entire city full of cannibalistic zombies that must be crossed. Ammo is scarce. Supplies too. They'll have to move silently to keep hidden from the horde. And, if needed, strike hard and put these zombies back in the grave."

Each book will also come with a sweet added bonus for fans of that particular franchise in the form of new characters and cards to use in the game, complete with their own stylish miniature. For Zombicide, each unlock will feature a survivor figure and ID cards, and so far that lineup includes Hobo, Keiko, Julio, Diana, Marion, Norman, Harlock, and one mystery unlock to come. There will also be short stories for Amy, Doug, Marion, Norman, Harlock, and Josh, and a mini-campaign has also been added to the mix.

You can check out the Kickstarter campaign right here.

Hit the next slide to check out the preview of Zombicide: Day One and hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics and tabletop!