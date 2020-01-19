Zombie Army 4: Dead War’s 101 Trailer Reveals New Enemies, Traps, and Weapons

Soon fans will be tasked with taking on Hitler’s hell-spawned forces in Rebellion‘s Zombie Army 4: Dead War, and now the studio has released a brand new trailer that walks fans through all the new entry’s bells and whistles. As you can see in the trailer below, the game will feature a robust campaign mode that you can either run solo or with 3 other friends for a frenzied 4 player co-op experience, and trust me, it’s going to be a challenge even if you’ve got a full squad.

The new trailer also spotlights some of the new enemies you’ll be taking down along the way. That includes those ever deadly soldiers loaded with dynamite as well as several new units with more mystical abilities. Then there are the elite units that come equipped with flame throwers, Gatling guns, and chainsaws.

That’s why you’ll need to not only utilize the game’s immense weapon customization options but also the various traps you’ll find scattered throughout the map. One particularly handy trap is the electrical grid, which allows you to shoot a particular spot and activate a row of electrical coils on the ground that will eliminate a pack of enemies.

When things get hectic though you’ll need to rely on your own wits and skills with a gun, and luckily the game’s mechanics are perfectly suited to that, whether it’s knocking someone back with an electrical punch at close range or hitting someone at a distance with a powerful sniper shot that can knock down an entire group.

You can check out the full trailer above, and the official description can be found below.

“Hitler’s hordes are back for more in this spine-chilling shooter from the makers of Sniper Elite 4! Abominable occult enemies, epic weapons and a harrowing new campaign for 1-4 players await in 1940s Europe, as you fight to save humankind from undead Armageddon!

The resistance have defeated Zombie Hitler and cast him into Hell – but the dead rise once again with greater hunger than before.

Continue the alternate history of Zombie Army Trilogy in huge new levels, and uncover a sinister plan that takes the Survivor Brigade across Italy and beyond!

Fight the forces of darkness in corpse-riddled canals, survive a Zombie Zoo, and journey to dark, inexplicable places no person has been before… and lived to tell the tale!”

Zombie Army 4: Dead War releases on February 4th.

Are you excited for Zombie Army 4? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming!