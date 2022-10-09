Zoo Tycoon Board Game Announced

A board game version of Zoo Tycoon will be coming to Kickstarter later this month. The Swiss board game publisher Treecer has announced that they will be publishing a board game version of Zoo Tycoon, which will focus on balancing popular attractions with conservation goals. Zoo Tycoon: The Board Game will feature some of the same game mechanics as the digital game, with players needing to plan out enclosure sizes, animal groups, and placement in order to make a successful zoo. Supply and demand for different animals will shift constantly, forcing players to make strategic decisions when building their zoos. Players will score points for both entertainment and conservation, with their final score being determined based on whichever score is lower.

Appropriately, Zoo Tycoon: The Board Game will come with 230 different meeples, featuring 22 different animal species. Treecer will also minimize plastic in the production of the game, while also staying carbon neutral.

Originally developed by Blue Fang Studios, Zoo Tycoon is a zoo simulator in which players try to build a successful zoo. Players generate revenue via ticket, concession, and gift sales, and they use those funds to help expand the zoo. Players also have the option of releasing their animals out of their pens, which can result in the deaths of attendees as they get eaten.

The Kickstarter for Zoo Tycoon: The Board Game will launch on October 25th. No other information about pricing or fulfillment is currently available.

You can sign up to be notified about the Kickstarter's launch here.

