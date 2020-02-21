Inuyasha Finally Gets Funko Pops at New York Toy Fair 2020

That's right Inuyasha fans - you'll finally be able to own official Funko Pops! The announcement was made today at New York Toy Fair 2020, and the lineup includes Inuyasha, Kagome Higurashi, Sesshomaru and a magnificent Inuyasha Vs. Sesshomaru Pop Moment.

Pre-orders for all of the standard Funko Pop figures in the Inuyasha lineup are available here at Entertainment Earth with shipping slated for May. An exclusive 6-inch Sesshomaru as Demon Dog Pop figure is slated to hit GameStop sometime soon. You can take a closer look at the wave via Funko's tweet below.

You can check out all of the New York Toy Fair 2020 Funko Pop figure releases via our master list. Info on additional toy standout releases from the show can be found here.

Originally created by Rumiko Takahashi for Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 1996, Inuyasha follows the story of high school girl Kagome Higurashi. In it, Kagome finds herself thrown into the feudal era where she discovers her connection to a late priestess named Kikyo. Charged with protecting a relic known as the Sacred Jewel, Kagome teams up with a half-demon named Inuyasha who covets its power, and the manga details their journeys through Japan as they attempt to piece together the powerful gem. The series was adapted to a popular anime that ran for a number of years, ultimately covering the entire run of the manga.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!