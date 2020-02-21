Here's Where to Get Funko's New York Toy Fair 2020 Pop Figures

Today, February 21st, will likely be the biggest day for Funko Pop figure releases for all of 2020. Much bigger than London Toy Fair back in January. Indeed - It's New York Toy Fair time, and if the enormous slate of releases last year (over 60 waves) is anything to go by, we're in for a very big, very long day. In fact, it seems likely that the fun will spill over into Saturday.

Fortunately, we'll be here to keep track of it all so you don't have to. The announcements are expected to begin around 7am PST (10am EST) and run throughout the day. Below you'll find a list of the individual NY Toy Fair Pop figure releases along with links where they can be pre-ordered as they are revealed (Note that there might be a short delay with product listings. New releases will be marked on the product pages as "New Pre-Orders / February 21st" ). Links will be added as Pop figures are announced. Traditionally this happens in 15 increments, so make sure to check back often. You can also check in on our Funko Pop page and Toy Fair 2020 page for details on standout Funko Pop figure waves and other toys announced at the show. UPDATING....

10am: Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin Pop Funko Shop Exclusive - drops at 11am PST (2pm EST)

10:10am: New the Office Funko Pops: Entertainment Earth / Amazon

10:10am: The Boys Pops

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!