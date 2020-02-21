Wonder Woman 1984 Funko Pop Figures Launch at NY Toy Fair

Wonder Woman 1984 won't hit theaters until June 5th, but now that Funko has launched Pop figures for the film, the countdown can officially begin. The lineup was released today at New York Toy Fair 2020, and Funko clearly made good use of Diana's fancy new armor. Note that Cheetah is included in the image above, but she's being kept under wraps for the time being. The rest of the WW84 Pop lineup is listed below.

Funko Pop! Movies: Wonder Woman 1984 - Barbara Minerva

Funko Pop! Movies: Wonder Woman 1984 - Diana Prince Gala

Funko Pop! Movies: Wonder Woman 1984 - Wonder Woman Gold Power (Metallic)

Funko Pop! Movies: Wonder Woman 1984 - Wonder Woman Flying (Metallic)

Funko Pop! Movies: Wonder Woman 1984 - Wonder Woman Gold Flying (Metallic)

Funko Pop! Movies: Wonder Woman 1984 - Steve Trevor

In addition to the Pop figures there were also loads of Keychains and Mystery Minis:

Funko Mystery Minis: Wonder Woman 1984 Assortment

Funko Pen Toppers: Wonder Woman 1984 Assortment

Funko Pop! Keychain: Wonder Woman 1984 - Wonder Woman Gold Power Pose

Funko Pop! Keychain: Wonder Woman 1984 - Wonder Woman Hold No Helmet

Funko Pop! Keychain: Wonder Woman 1984 - Wonder Woman with Lasso

Pre-orders for all of the Wonder Woman 1984 Pop figures, Keychains, and Mystery Minis (with the exception of Cheetah a the time of writing) are available here at Entertainment Earth. Various Wonder Woman exclusives will hit Hot Topic, Walmart, BoxLunch, Target, and Amazon in the near future. You can take a closer look at the releases via Funko's tweet below.

You can check out all of the New York Toy Fair 2020 Funko Pop figure releases via our master list. Info on additional toy standout releases from the show can be found here.

Gal Gadot returns as Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984. Chris Pine also returns in the role of Steve Trevor. They're joined by newcomers Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva / Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord. For more on Wonder Woman 1984, catch up on all of our previous coverage right here.

