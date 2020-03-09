Disney's Mulan Gets a Gorgeous Hot Topic Fashion Collection

Disney's upcoming Mulan film is poised for a big opening weekend later this month. If the estimates hold true, it would prove, once again, that live-action remakes of Disney's animated classics are money in the bank. Not one to miss an opportunity such as this, Hot Topic has tapped their Her Universe brand for a new Mulan fashion collection, and the pieces are absolutely fantastic. In fact, it's of the best movie-inspired lines that we've ever seen from them.

Indeed, Hot Topic has released some gorgeous Mulan fashions in the past, but these new styles inspired by the live-action version are on another level. The collection includes a hoodie with laces and bell sleeves, a satin bomber jacket, a button-up with a swords and magnolias print, a mesh-back tank top with a Wonder Woman-style sword dress print, bike shorts, a raglan with phoenix print, and an long-sleeve mesh top with an allover print of Mulan's name in Chinese. There's even a hoodie with Chinese characters and a magnolia print on the sleeves that's designed for both guys and gals.

If you ask us, the color-block unisex hoodie, the magnolia button-up, the bell sleeve hoodie, and the satin bomber jacket are the real standouts here. The images here don't do the details justice, so head on over to Hot Topic to take a closer look. Note that most of the styles are available in plus sizes, and the bomber jacket and color-block hoodie go up to 3X. At the time of writing, all of the pieces in the Mulan collection are 20% off with the code HT20 at checkout.

Disney's official synopsis for Mulan reads:

"Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father."

Mulan arrives in theaters on March 27th.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

