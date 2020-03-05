Disney's Mulan Tracking for $85 Million Opening Weekend

The majority of Walt Disney Studios' live-action remakes have been huge hits at the box office and it looks like the upcoming adaptation of Mulan will follow the same trend. Early tracking for the adventure film, which arrives in theaters at the end of the month, suggest that it could be a solid performer for the House of Mouse. Early tracking suggests that to be the case, as Mulan is currently eying an opening weekend haul of $85 million, potentially more.

Disney really needs a big outing from Mulan in North America. The film carries a hefty $200 million budget, which usually wouldn't be tough for a Disney adaptation to make back. However, due to coronavirus containment efforts, all of the movie theaters in China are currently closed, so the release of Mulan there is delayed indefinitely. Disney will be without the massive boost that the Chinese box office would provide Mulan for some time.

Mulan is directed by Niki Caro and stars Yifei Liu as Mulan. Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Yoson An, and Jason Scott Lee also star in the film.

You can find Disney's official synopsis for Mulan below.

"Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father."

Mulan arrives in theaters on March 27th.

