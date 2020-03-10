Mario Day 2020: The Best Deals on Nintendo Switch Games and Accessories Are Live

The fact that March 10th can be written out as "MAR10" is all the excuse Nintendo fans needed to create a holiday around the beloved Super Mario Bros. franchise. It seems silly, but hey - May 4th has worked wonders for Star Wars. That having been said, retailers have lined up to offer deals on Super Mario-themed merch, including Nintendo Switch games and accessories.

Below you'll find a breakdown of the best MAR10 deals, along with any new product offerings that launch today (for example, today would be a good day for Levi's to drop that Super Mario collection - stay tuned). The list will be updated as new deals / products become available.

Nintendo Switch Games (Note that several of the deals below are available in both physical and digital copies here Best Buy and here on Amazon):

Nintendo Switch Hardware:

Walmart is offering a Nintendo Switch bundle with a Mario-themed PowerA wired controller thrown in for free. You can grab it here for $299.

Best Buy is offering deals on several Nintendo Switch controllers and accessories. The breakdown is as follows:

Toys, Collectibles, and Clothes:

GamesStop currently has the best deals going on Nintendo-themed toys and collectibles for MAR10 Day. You can shop them all right here, but we've picked out some of our favorite items below.

