Mario Day 2020: The Best Deals on Nintendo Switch Games and Accessories Are Live

The fact that March 10th can be written out as “MAR10” is all the excuse Nintendo fans needed to create a holiday around the beloved Super Mario Bros. franchise. It seems silly, but hey – May 4th has worked wonders for Star Wars. That having been said, retailers have lined up to offer deals on Super Mario-themed merch, including Nintendo Switch games and accessories.
Below you’ll find a breakdown of the best MAR10 deals, along with any new product offerings that launch today (for example, today would be a good day for Levi’s to drop that Super Mario collection – stay tuned). The list will be updated as new deals / products become available.
Nintendo Switch Games (Note that several of the deals below are available in both physical and digital copies here Best Buy and here on Amazon):
- Super Mario Maker 2 – $39.99: See on Amazon / See at Best Buy / See at Walmart
- Super Mario Party – $39.99: See at Best Buy / See at Walmart / See on Amazon
- Yoshi’s Crafted World – $39.99: See on Amazon / See at Best Buy / See at Walmart
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – $34.99: See on Amazon / See at Best Buy / See at Walmart
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $14.99: See at Best Buy
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – $44.99: See at Best Buy
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $44.99: See at Best Buy
- Super Mario Odyssey Standard Edition – $44.99: See at Best Buy
- Mario Tennis Aces – $44.99: See at Best Buy
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – $29.99: See at Best Buy
Nintendo Switch Hardware:
Walmart is offering a Nintendo Switch bundle with a Mario-themed PowerA wired controller thrown in for free. You can grab it here for $299.
Best Buy and Walmart are offering deals on several Nintendo Switch controllers and accessories. The breakdown is as follows:
- PowerA – Mario Silhouette Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Red: $44.99 – UPDATE: Priced at $34.99 here at Walmart
- PowerA – Super Mario Edition Controller for Nintendo Switch – Red: $19.99
- PDP – Wired Fight Pad Pro Controller Mario Edition for Nintendo Switch – Red: $19.99
- Nintendo – Best Buy Exclusive Joy-Con (L/R) Wireless Controllers for Nintendo Switch – Neon Green: $69.99
- RDS Industries – Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case for Nintendo Switch – Super Mario Odyssey: $14.99
- RDS Industries – Game Traveler Slim Travel Case for Nintendo Switch – Super Mario: $6.99
- PowerA Stealth Case Kit for Nintendo Switch – 8-bit Mario – $9.99
- PowerA, Case, Nintendo Switch, Red Mario – $9.99
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Super Mario Bros. 3 – $34.99
Toys, Collectibles, and Clothes:
GamesStop currently has the best deals going on Nintendo-themed toys and collectibles for MAR10 Day. You can shop them all right here, but we’ve picked out some of our favorite items below.
- Super Mario Bros. Piranha Plant Lamp – $31.99
- The Legend of Zelda Triforce Lamp – $26.39
- Metroid Samus Aran’s Arm Cannon – $47.99
- Super Mario Bros. Plush with Sound (Assortment) – $7.99
- UNO The Legend of Zelda Card Game Only at GameStop – $6.39
Best Buy currently has deals going on several Super Mario-themed amiibo. You can grab the following figures for only $9.99 each:
- Nintendo – amiibo Figure (Super Mario Odyssey Series Mario – Wedding Outfit)
- Nintendo – amiibo Figure (Super Mario Odyssey Series Bowser – Wedding Outfit)
- Nintendo – amiibo Figure (Super Mario Odyssey Series Peach – Wedding Outfit)
Some great deals on Super Mario-themed apparel can be found here at GameStop and here at Best Buy.
New Products:
Something fun is being built! Stay tuned… #LEGO #LEGOSuperMario @LEGO_Group pic.twitter.com/rAt4YvU91g— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 10, 2020
Nintendo and LEGO have announced a partnership! Read more about it here.
Happy #MAR10Day. Collaboration coming 04.01. pic.twitter.com/vk4H9UWQNs— Levi’s® (@LEVIS) March 10, 2020
Levi’s didn’t launch their Super Mario collection today, but they did provide a street date. Hit Levi.com on April 1st.
