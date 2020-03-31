Levi's Super Mario Apparel Collection is About to Drop

As part of Nintendo's MAR10 Day celebrations earlier this month, Levi's announced a partnership with Nintendo on a fashion collection that was unexpected but incredibly intriguing. Super Mario denim? Yes please. If you're excited about this as well, here's what you need to know...

Levi's has kept most of the collection under wraps, but we do know that plenty of denim will be involved. More specifically, the two official promotional images feature a pair of Mario-style denim overalls with coin prints on the back pocket and a special edition Levi's brand patch. There's also a denim jacket with Super Mario patches and a hoodie that features and allover Super Mario Bros. character print. The allover print will also be available on pants, a cropped jacket, and shorts. Beyond that, expect to see additional Super Mario-themed hoodies, t-shirts, and accessories in the mix.

Levi's will launch their Super Mario apparel collection online here at Levi.com starting tomorrow, April 1st. Given the coronavirus situation with closed stores, this is the only place you can expect to find it. A specific launch time hasn't been announced, but early in the day is a safe bet. In fact, if you're going to be up around midnight EST (9pm PST), you might want to check in just in case they launch really early.

Also, make sure to check the Levi's homepage for sale codes. At the time of writing they are running a stay at home sale that offers 30% off orders of $100 or more using the code "SCORE" at checkout (March 31st might be the last day of that deal, but it could be extended or another could replace it). They are also offering 20% off plus free shipping on your first order. If your favorite items from the collection sell out, you'll probably be able to find them here on eBay.

