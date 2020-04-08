Levi’s Super Mario Apparel Collection is About to Drop

As part of Nintendo’s MAR10 Day celebrations earlier this month, Levi’s announced a partnership with Nintendo on a fashion collection that was unexpected but incredibly intriguing. Super Mario denim? Yes please. If you’re excited about this as well, here’s what you need to know… UPDATE: Levi’s has postponed the Super Mario launch because of the current coronavirus outbreak. Unfortunately, they waited almost the entire launch day to let everyone know. Stay tuned for a new release date. UPDATE 2: The new launch date is April 9th. You can find more details here.

ORIGINAL: Levi’s has kept most of the collection under wraps, but we do know that plenty of denim will be involved. More specifically, the two official promotional images feature a pair of Mario-style denim overalls with coin prints on the back pocket and a special edition Levi’s brand patch. There’s also a denim jacket with Super Mario patches and a hoodie that features and allover Super Mario Bros. character print. The allover print will also be available on pants, a cropped jacket, and shorts. Beyond that, expect to see additional Super Mario-themed hoodies, t-shirts, and accessories in the mix.

As noted in the tweet above, Levi’s is expected to launch their Super Mario apparel collection online here at Levi.com starting today, April 1st. Given the coronavirus situation with closed stores, this is the only place you can expect to find it. A specific launch time hasn’t been announced, but early in the day is a safe bet.

Also, keep in mind that they are offering 20% off plus free shipping on your first order. Ground shipping is free on orders of $100 or more. If your favorite items from the collection sell out, you’ll probably be able to find them here on eBay.

