Dragon Ball Z Collector's Chess Set is Available Now

Chess battles just got a lot more intense now that you can play with characters from the Dragon Ball Z anime. The set features a themed board and 18 awesome-looking, full-color busts with the following heroes and villains representing traditional chess pieces:

Heroes: Goku as King, Vegeta as Queen, Gohan & Piccolo as Bishops, Gotenks & Future Trunks as Knights, Android 18 & Krillin as Rooks and Super Ghost Kamikaze as Pawns.

Villains: Buu as King, Cell as Queen, Frieza & Android 19 as Bishops, Raditz & Nappa as Knights, Bojack & Broly as Rooks and Saibaiman as Pawns.

The Dragon Ball Z Collector's Chess Set is a GameStop exclusive that's available to order here for $47.99 after an instant savings of 20% that's triggered by a promotion they are currently running on collectibles (get 20% off $50+ Collectibles purchase, get 30% off $100+). In addition to the discount, shipping is free.

On a related note, USAopoly and Toho International have launched a Godzilla edition of Monopoly that includes tokens of kaiju classics Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah, Minilla, Mechagodzilla, and Rodan. According to the official description, you can "begin the invasion by buying, selling and trading locations like Monster Island, Goro's Workshop, and Kitakami Lake and take over the board with Facilities and Bases".

Pre-orders for Monopoly: Godzilla are live here at Entertainment Earth for the standard $39.99 list price with shipping slated for May.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.