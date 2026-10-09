Grab Dungeon Crawler Carl in Paperback for Less Than $13

Matt Dinniman, the author of Dungeon Crawler Carl, has a literary phenomenon on his hands as his series about a man and his cat forced to crawl the World Dungeon to survive has rocketed up the bestseller list. If you haven’t read the series yet, Amazon has a terrific deal on the paperback edition of the first book, making it the perfect time to find out why everyone’s so obsessed with a dude in heart-print boxer shorts and a cat named after a pastry.

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Dungeon Crawler Carl (Paperback)

Available Now | $12.48

Picking up Dungeon Crawler Carl at this price is a no-brainer. The LitRPG series feels a bit like reading a video game at first, but as more characters are introduced and Dinniman weaves his signature humor throughout, you’ll find yourself falling in love quickly. You truly feel the intensity of Carl and Donut’s plight as they plunge through one wild event after another with no brakes in between, and by the time you hit book three, you’ll marvel at just how massive this world is and how creative it becomes.

This book is included in Amazon’s Get 3 for the Price of 2 sale, which features everything from books to records. Add three items from the sale to your cart, and one will be reduced to $0.00. Since the rest of the Dungeon Crawler Carl books are in here too, you can get the first three—or any you need to complete the series—for a very good price. It’s worth noting that the low paperback prices are only available on the first and second books here, as the second just came out in August 2026 in paperback. The rest are only available in hardcover for now.

If you prefer to read your books in digital form, the entire Dungeon Crawler Carl series is on Kindle Unlimited, which you can get a 30-day trial of for free. After that, it’s $11.99 a month, but considering that you can both read and listen to audiobooks, we think it’s a pretty decent deal.

Another option is to listen to them all on Audible, which is a great deal right now, as Amazon is offering that membership at $0.99 cents a month for the first three months. You can sign up for that here. Dungeon Crawler Carl is famous for its audiobook thanks to the talents of Jeff Hays, who performs the roles of every character (and once you see just how many characters are in this story, that fact becomes even more incredible). While I enjoy all his performances, I’ll admit it—his Princess Donut voice is pitch-perfect and worth listening to the whole series just to enjoy.