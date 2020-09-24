Adidas Star Wars Boba Fett Top Ten Hi Sneakers Drop Tomorrow

The adidas x Lucasfilm Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th anniversary shoe collection continues tomorrow, September 25th, with the launch of the Boba Fett Top Ten Hi. If you dig the look, you'll find all of the info you need to grab a pair right here.

Release Date / Time and Price: You'll be able to order a pair of the Star Wars Boba Fett Top Ten Hi right here at adidas.com starting at 7am PST (10am EST) September 25th for $110. If it sells out in your size, odds are you'll be able to find it here on eBay. Additional shoes in the adidas Star Wars collection can be found here.

Details: The sneaker is a redesign of the classic Top Ten Hi silhouette in trace green and scarlet with weathered elements that mimic the bounty hunter's armor. The print on the sockliner shows him standing at Lando Calrissian's base next to Darth Vader's troopers. Odds are you'll notice the pouch attachment straight away - it's definitely eye-catching. Inside you'll read his iconic line: "You can run, but you'll only die tired."​​ A poster and Star Wars lace jewels are included in the special action figure style packaging. Additional images of the shoe are available in the gallery below.

