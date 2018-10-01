Amazon’s Running a One-Day Sale on Awesome Halloween Decor

Today is the first day of October, so it’s time to get serious about Halloween fun. At the very least there’s costumes to get, pumpkins to carve, and candy to buy. However, if you want to take things a step further, Amazon is running a one-day sale on some very unique Halloween home decor.

The items are from Design Toscano, who have a long history of making high-end Halloween decorations. In fact, some of this stuff is worth displaying year-round. We’re talking about dragon sconces and skull trophies, giant Bigfoot lawn statues, steampunk skulls, chalices, skeleton toilet bowl brushes and more. You can shop the entire collection right here with discounts of 30% to 50%. However, we’ve singled out a few of our favorite items to get you started:

• Dragon Gothic Decor Decorative Bookend Statues – $29.99 (32% off)

• Skeleton Gothic Bathroom Decor Toilet Bowl Brush Set – $19.99 (48% off)

• The Dragon of Falkenberg Castle Moat Lawn Garden Statue – $47.49 (44% off)

• Marshgate Castle Dragon Electric Wall Sconce Light Fixture – $59.99 (33% off)

• 28-inch Bigfoot Garden Statue – $99.99 (38% off)

• Horned Dragon Skull Trophy – $49.99 (31% off)

• Steampunk Skull Containment Vessel – $28.99 (34% off)

Again, this Amazon deal on Design Toscano Halloween decor is only good until the end of the day today, October 1st, or while supplies last. Take advantage of it while you can!

