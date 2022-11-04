Amazon Holiday LEGO Sale Includes Some Fantastic Sets
Amazon is going to be dropping Black Friday caliber sales throughout November, and one of them is happening today for LEGO fans. They've launched a sale that includes discounts as high as 40% on sets that include themes like Star Wars, Marvel, Super Mario, Jurassic World, Friends, and more.
You can shop Amazon's LEGO sale right here while it lasts. Some of the highlights are listed below. Just keep in mind that the sale could end at any time, so take advantage while you have the chance.
- LEGO Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama 75330 Building Set - 20% off
- LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Attack on The Spider Lair 76175 Building Set – 16% off
- LEGO Super Mario Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block 71395 Building Set – 15% off
- LEGO Icons The Friends Apartments 10292 Building Set - 27% off
- LEGO Jurassic World Dominion T. rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout 76948 Building Set - 15% off
- LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Medieval Castle 31120 Building Set - 10% off
In other LEGO news, the massive Marvel Hulkbuster set launched today for VIPs and sold out quickly. However, you'll get a second chance for the general release on November 8th / 9th. All of the details you need are available here. You can keep up with all of the latest and greatest LEGO sets right here.