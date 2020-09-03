Amazon's The Boys Funko Pops Fully Unveiled Ahead of Season 2

The second season of Amazon's mega hit Prime Video series The Boys premieres this Friday, September 4th, and Funko is marking the occasion with a fresh look at their first wave of Pops for the series. First unveiled at Toy Fair in February, we now have our best look yet at the figures.

A full breakdown of the wave is available below along with links where they can be pre-ordered. Retailer exclusives are marked, and it appears that some of them have shifted around a bit since the original announcement. Look for them to arrive on your doorstep in March.

You can read the official Season 2 synopsis below.

"In Season 2, The Boys are on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia."

