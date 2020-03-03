Amazon’s SanDisk MicroSD Sale is Huge for Nintendo Switch Owners

Amazon rolls out one-day digital storage sales on a pretty regular basis, but it’s very rare that one includes as many microSD options as the Gold Box deal that launched today. This is huge if you’re a Nintendo Switch owner, as adding additional storage is essential for downloading games. Even the updates to physical games are likely to max out the 32GB of internal storage pretty quickly – and only around 26GB of that is actually accessible.

That having been said, Amazon’s SanDisk and Western Digital Gold Box sale for March 3rd, 2020 includes the discounts on microSD cards listed below. Note that the speeds of Extreme cards aren’t going offer any benefits over the Ultra cards on the Nintendo Switch (though they certainly can on other devices), so it’s best to stick with the cheaper option unless you’re willing to take the 1TB plunge (Ultra options top out at 512GB). For most gamers, 256GB will be more than enough.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the microSD cards, Amazon’s SanDisk / WD digital storage sale also includes external drives, SSDs, flash drives and more. You can shop the entire sale right here until the clock strikes midnight (or while supplies last).

