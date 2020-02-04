Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch Console Hits Amazon

Amazon took their sweet time getting a listing for Nintendo’s gorgeous new Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch console up and running, but if you were holding out to grab one there, the time is now. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon for the standard $299.99 with shipping slated for March 13th. If it sells out on Amazon (a virtual certainty), you can still reserve one here here at Best Buy, and here at Walmart. Stock of the console seems to be decent in the early going, but you’ll definitely want to lock one down at one of these retailers sooner rather than later.

If you can’t justify buying another Nintendo Switch just for the design (don’t hold your breath for the Joy-Con to be sold separately in the U.S.), you can still get in on the action with the matching Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha edition carrying case and screen protector. Best Buy has cases for the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite in stock for $24.99 each (it goes without saying, but that case would pair perfectly with the turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite, which you can also grab here at Best Buy).

Keep in mind that the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch doesn’t come with a copy of the game. At the time of writing, the best place to reserve a copy is here at Best Buy given that it is $10 reward eligible. It also comes with a free phone badge.

If you want to keep the Animal Crossing theme going, keep in mind that Power A recently released Animal Crossing-themed Enhanced Wireless Controllers that would be a perfect match for your new Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders for the Timmy & Tommy Nook controller and the K.Slider controller are live on Amazon now for $49.99 with shipping slated for March 10th.

For all of the latest news on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, make sure to check out all of our coverage right here. An official overview is available below, courtesy of Nintendo:

“If the hustle and bustle of modern life’s got you down, Tom Nook has a new business venture up his sleeve that he knows you’ll adore: the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package! Sure, you’ve crossed paths with colorful characters near and far. Had a grand time as one of the city folk. May’ve even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn’t there a part of you that longs for…freedom? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered!”

“Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be. Collect resources and craft everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb as you interact with flowers and trees in new ways. Set up a homestead where the rules of what goes indoors and out no longer apply. Make friends with new arrivals, enjoy the seasons, pole-vault across rivers as you explore, and more!”

