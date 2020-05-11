Animal Crossing: New Horizons Gets Adorable Tom Nook, K.K. Slider, and Isabelle Hats

A new line of official Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons hats has been released by Controller Gear in Tom Nook, K.K Slider, and Isabelle styles. They're adorable with a laid back look. Just the thing to wear to an island paradise - even if you can only hang out on the beach through your Nintendo Switch.

Like all things Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the hats have been insanely popular. At the time of writing, all of the available designs are backordered on Amazon for $22.99 each and are shipping direct from Controller Gear. Still, you'll want to get your order in before the date gets pushed out further since there is no telling how long it will take Controller Gear to restock on Amazon for Prime shipping. Keep in mind that each character cap comes in multiple colors. You can also order the hats in packs.

In addition to the hats, Controller Gear makes Animal Crossing: New Horizons skins for the standard Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite. Your options on Amazon are as follows:

