Anime Blu-rays Get a Massive Sale on Amazon

February is anime month, and Amazon is celebrating with Blu-ray sales that includes dozens of big titles with ridiculously low prices. The first of these sales is dedicated to Funimation titles. Head on over to Amazon to shop the entire sale. We’ve picked out some of the best deals from the sale below to get you started.

This is only a fraction of the anime Blu-rays that are available in the sale (DVDs are also included), so make sure to browse through them all. Note that Amazon is running a separate buy 2, get 1 free sale that includes a “Movies & TV” section. Inside that section you’ll find additional anime Blu-ray titles like Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Legend of Korra: The Complete Series, Dragon Ball Super: Broly and more.

Finally, Microsoft is running their own sale on anime movies and TV with discounts that go as high as 50% off. You can shop that sale right here.

