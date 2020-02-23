Toy Fair 2020: Hasbro's Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection Lineup Is up for Pre-Order

Hasbro kicked off New York Toy Fair 2020 earlier this week with the release of several products from the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian - including the Baby Yoda / The Child Animatronic Edition figure and special editions of the Operation and Trouble board games. However, that was only an appetizer for the huge slate of Star Wars releases that Hasbro dropped at the show over the weekend. As you might expect, there are lot of fantastic new items to collect in the Black Series and Vintage Collection lines. Below you'll find a complete breakdown of Hasbro's Toy Fair 2020 releases complete with links where they are currently available to pre-order. You can keep tabs on all of the standout products from the show right here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION BOBA FETT’S SLAVE I VEHICLE "This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION BOBA FETT’S SLAVE I Vehicle is inspired by the starship in STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK, and makes a great gift for STAR WARS collectors and fans. With original Kenner branding and realistic detail including an opening cockpit, functioning landing gear, separating wings, and a ladder accessory, this vehicle can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes vehicle, stand, HAN SOLO in Carbonite, and instructions." Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $149.99. Shipping is slated for May.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SNOWSPEEDER VEHICLE AND DAK RALTER FIGURE "Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SNOWSPEEDER Vehicle AND DAK RALTER Figure, inspired by STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK. Featuring a 2-crew cockpit, retractable landing gear, and a harpoon and tow cable, STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this vehicle and highly poseable figure, featuring 4 fully articulated limbs and premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes vehicle, figure, and accessory." Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $119.99 with shipping slated for May.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES IMPERIAL PROBE DROID DELUXE FIGURE "Celebrate 40 years of STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES IMPERIAL PROBE DROID DELUXE Figure. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable figure, featuring 5 fully articulated limbs and premium deco and an included stand, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and display stand." Available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 with shipping slated for March. Also available here on Amazon with shipping slated for April 27th.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 40TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH FIGURES "Imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with figures from STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism STAR WARS devotees love. Commemorate the 40th Anniversary of STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK with figures from STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES, featuring movie-inspired design and detail, and vintage packaging with original Kenner branding! STAR WARS fans and collectors can display these highly poseable figures, featuring premium deco inspired by characters in STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK, in their action figure collections. Characters in this assortment include LUKE SKYWALKER, PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA, HAN SOLO, LANDO CALRISSIAN, YODA, R2-D2, and more." Pre-orders for these figures are available here on Amazon for $19.99 each. They are also available individually and in sets here at Entertainment Earth. Ship dates range from April to August.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH POWER DROID FIGURE "This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH POWER DROID Figure is inspired by the droid character in STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, and makes a great gift for STAR WARS collectors and fans. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this figure also features original Kenner branding and can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections." Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth ($13.99 - ships in August) and here at Amazon ($12.99 - ships in October).

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER (JEDI KNIGHT) FIGURE "This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER (JEDI KNIGHT) Figure is inspired by the character in STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI, and makes a great gift for STAR WARS collectors and fans. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this figure also features original Kenner branding and can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories." Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth ($13.99 - ships in September) and here on Amazon ($12.99 - ships in December).

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH FIGURES "Kids and collectors alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the STAR WARS saga with figures from the STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. The STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION includes figures and games from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy. These 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION figures are detailed to look like the characters from STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK, featuring multiple points of articulation. Characters in this assortment include LUKE SKYWALKER (BESPIN), HAN SOLO (HOTH), PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA (HOTH), YODA, BOBA FETT, and LANDO CALRISSIAN." Coming to Walmart in the near future.